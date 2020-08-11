Ellen Mitchell
A Celebration of Life Service for Ellen Mitchell, 86, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., who passed away April 30, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Sugar Grove, West Virginia V.F.W. Park with Pastors Jason and Jess Felici officiating. Inurnment will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings will be required. Please bring your own chair and bottle of water.
Arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
