Ellen Mitchell
Ellen Mitchell, 86, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., went to her heavenly home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She had recently been a resident of Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg, and passed away at Laurels of Charlottesville.
She was born March 17, 1934, at Green Bank, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Ward McLaughlin and Wilda Blizzard Stargell.
Ellen and her family moved to Charlottesville, Virginia when she was in second grade, and she graduated from Lane High School in 1952. On July 19, 1956, she married Harold Hugh “Bud” Mitchell, who preceded her in death on March 21, 2014.
She enjoyed worked as a program assistant at the Pendleton County ASCS office, retiring after 25 years. She was a devoted member of the Calvary Lutheran Church, where she was active in the CLCW (Calvary Lutheran Church Women). A dedicated servant of her community, she was an officer for the Treasure Mountain Festival committee in its early years, a Relay for Life Team Captain for ten years, a member of the Franklin B.P.W., a 4-H Club leader for 20+ years, participated in the Adopt-A-Highway program and served in an officer capacity for several work related organizations. She loved gardening, flowers, hummingbirds, sewing and travelling, and had a passion for cooking and baking. She treasured time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter, Cary Hevener (and George) of Brandywine, W.Va.; one son, Hugh Mitchell (and Pat) of Charlottesville; one brother, Neil McLaughlin of Charlottesville; three grandchildren, Whit Mitchell (and Lauren) of Burlington, N.C., Tyler Mitchell (and Brittany) of Barboursville, and Jordan Hevener of Holly Springs, Ga.; three great-grandchildren, Owen, Max and Sam Mitchell; one brother-in-law; three sisters-in-law, and a number of nieces and nephews.Four sisters-in-law preceded her in death.
Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. COVID-19 regulations will remain in effect during that time. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by telephone or at www.kimblefuneralhome.com.
A Celebration of Ellen’s life will be held at a later date at Calvary Lutheran Church with Pastors Jason and Jess Felici officiating. Inurnment will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Relay for Life for the benefit of Pendleton County and may be mailed to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
