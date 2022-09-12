Ellen Rebecca Knicely Rhodes, 90, a resident of 780 Bank Church Road, Dayton, transitioned peacefully to her eternal home on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home. While she was granted many years of life, her daily activities were restricted by a life-long heart condition.
Ellen was born on May 5, 1932, to the late Lewis and Elizabeth Koogler Knicely. She was raised in the Dayton area and received her education at Dayton Elementary and High School. She was a homemaker and member of Pleasant View Mennonite Church.
On Dec. 9, 1956, she was united in marriage to Neil Anthony Rhodes, who preceded her in death on March 6, 2013.
Ellen is survived by her children, Anita Rhodes and Laura Rhodes of Dayton and Linden Rhodes and wife, Christie, of Singers Glen; grandsons, Morgan Rhodes and fiancée, Sherri King and Grant Rhodes and wife, Rebecca; granddaughters, Cheri Rhodes and Lorena Rhodes; great-granddaughter, Mckenzie Sue; one brother, Amos S. Knicely of Dayton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Orpha Heatwole and Wilda Witmer; brother, Byard Knicely; brothers-in-law, Paul Heatwole and Amos Witmer; and sisters-in-law, Nellie Knicely and Martha Knicely.
The family will receive friends at her home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Ministers of the Church will conduct a funeral service Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant View Mennonite Church.
Ellen’s nephews will serve as pallbearers and she will be laid to rest in the adjoining church cemetery.
The Rhodes family wishes to express their appreciation for the acts of kindness and support shown to them. Also, a very special thank you to Dr. Terry Overby for his expertise care of their mother.
McMullen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.