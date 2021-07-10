Ellen Virginia Hensley
Ellen Virginia Hensley, 90, passed gently into the arms of angels on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Born to her late parents, Dewey Life and Lorena Watson Life, in McGaheysville, she was one of five cherished children.
Ellen was predeceased by her brothers, Millard Life, Frank Life and Donald Life.
Surviving are her three daughters, Donna Freeman (Sam) of Ruckersville, Connie Martinez of Greenville, S.C., and Lois Freeman of Richmond; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, whom will miss her fun and laughter.
Also, she leaves behind her sister, Audrey Sipe (Earl) and her family in Weyers Cave.
Her great pleasures in life were hosting holiday dinners for family and her companion pet cats thru the years.
In her later years, she enjoyed greeting shoppers in her employment and was beloved by her associates and the public alike expressing joy and kindness to all she met.
Condolences may be mailed to family in care of Donna Freeman, 318 Rippin Run Road, Ruckersville VA 22968.
A private service will be held in her honor in Fall 2021.
