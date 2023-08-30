Ellen Wilkins Moyer, 76, of Bergton, Va. passed away Aug. 29, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Bergton to the late Clarence “Junior” and Betsy Snyder Wilkins.
Ellen had worked at Cargill and H.D. Lee Company. She was a member of Crab Run Church of the Brethren in Mathias, W.Va.
On June 17, 1966, she married Samuel James “Jim” Moyer, who preceded her in death March 21, 2015.
Surviving are one son, Keith Moyer and wife, Cindy, of Mathias, W.Va.; grandchildren, Sarah Baker of Sugar Grove, W.Va. and Ashley Baker-Newhouse of Newville, Pa.; great-granddaughters, Violet Haynes and Bella Newhouse; sisters, Cindy Cline and husband, Gary, of Broadway and Rose Sandstrom and husband, John “Booger”, of Mathias, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Rodney Delawder of Mathias, W.Va.
Pastors Kinley Simmer and Larry Aikens will conduct a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Crab Run Church of the Brethren.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per Ellen’s wishes, her body was cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
