Ellen (Wine) Huffman, 93, widow of Melvin E. Huffman, of 37 Valley View Drive, Mount Sidney, passed peacefully in her home on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Mrs. Huffman was born on Aug. 2, 1928, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Jesse B. and Stella (Landes) Wine.
Mrs. Huffman graduated from Dunsmore Business School and worked briefly for The Perry Corporation before starting her family.
Ellen was an active member of Salem Lutheran Evangelical Church where she taught Sunday school, served on church council, worked as a church secretary and was a leader in the women’s organization locally and beyond. She volunteered at Augusta Health (previously King’s Daughters’ Hospital) for over 25 years. Mrs. Huffman was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, who preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2021, Ellen was preceded in death by siblings, Winston Wine, Charlotte Harman, Maxine Hawkins, and Bernice Landes; grandson, Luke Saufley; son-in-law, Bill Chafin, and many other family members.
Mrs. Huffman is survived by three beloved daughters, Dianne Huffman Chafin, Debra Huffman (Pat Wade), and Dauria Huffman; six grandchildren, Brooke Chafin Campbell (Michael), Dr. Douglas Wrenn II (Melody), Brett Chafin (Shannon), Jenna Rose Mapstone (Jared), Erik Saufley (Mary Jo), and Nick Saufley; eight great-grandchildren, Abby and Conner Campbell, Paige Chafin, Harrison, Wrenn, and Matthias Mapstone, J. Harvey and Stella Wrenn; former son-in-law and family friend, Douglas Wrenn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the family’s residence after 11:00 a.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church by Pastor Derek Boggs. The church recommends and encourages the wearing of masks. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.
A special thank you to Dr. James Lagrua for his care and friendship and to the Augusta Health Foundation Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Family would also like to thank her special angels, Connie Morris, Betty Ingram and Faith Cayton who gave her love, care and friendship over the past nine months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Salem Lutheran Evangelical Church, 417 Salem Church Road, Mount Sidney, VA 24467.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
