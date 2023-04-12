Ellis Burton Harsh, 98, passed away on April 9, 2023, Easter morning, in Bridgewater, Virginia. He was born December 5, 1924 in Eglon, West Virginia, a son of the late John M. and Edith Biser Harsh.
He graduated from Aurora High School and on March 28, 1948, also Easter, married Helen Virginia Schlossnagle. They later moved to Virginia, raised a family, and recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
As a young man, Ellis served with Heifer for Relief project as a Seagoing Cowboy on the SS Virginian, delivering cattle and horses to war-torn Europe (Greece) following WWII, an experience which remained with him throughout his life.
Ellis had a servants’ heart as a Seagoing Cowboy, a Little League coach, with Bridgewater Interfaith Food Pantry, Bridgewater Home, Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, and Bridgewater Ruritan Club, twice recognized as Ruritan of the Year. He was a member of Dayton Church of the Brethren.
“Buck” loved all things related to his beloved West Virginia and was a loyal fan of WVU athletics. He never met a stranger and enjoyed helping and talking with anyone. He retired from Shickel Machine Shop.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by siblings Ellen Wheeler, Genevieve Dixon, Ila Rayl, and Marvin Harsh.
Ellis is survived by his wife, Helen; sons, Gary Harsh (Sharon) and Ronald Harsh (Tammy), and daughters, Gloria Bachman (Darrell) and Joyce Krech (Stephen); grandchildren, Michael Harsh (Meredith), Jeremy Harsh (Rebekah), Andrew Bachman, Sarah Jarvis (Ryan), Jessica Kennedy (Timothy), Jason Krech, and Kristen Harsh-Knupp (Aaron); and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Isaac Harsh, Emmy & Eli Harsh, Addison & Lillian Jarvis, and Benjamin Kennedy. Ellis & Helen seldom missed a grandchild’s sporting, school or musical event.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 14, from 6:00-7:00 PM at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 on Saturday, April 15 at Bridgewater Retirement Community’s Lantz Chapel, followed by burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Heifer International (heifer.org) or BRC Foundation (brcliving.org)
Online condolences may be sent to johnsonfs.com.
