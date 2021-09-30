Ellis Hubert Shifflett, 81, of Shenandoah, passed away Sept. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Dec. 4, 1939, to the late Hubert Ellis and Irene Catherine (Sellers) Shifflett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann (Price) Shifflett; brothers, Ralph E., Willard L., Lawrence T., and Dorsey Shifflett and a grandson, Joshua Aaron Morris.
Mr. Shifflett loved spending time with his family. He always put them as his top priority.
He is survived by daughter, Rebecca Ann (Shifflett) Morris and husband, John; special niece, Holly Knight; sister, Shirley A. Cubbage and sister-in-law, Mildred Knight.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Clyde Plum officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
