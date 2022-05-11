Elmer Andrew Baker Sr., 93, of Timberville, Va., passed away May 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Shenandoah County to the late Charles L. and Stella Funkhouser Baker.
Elmer served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines. Following his time in the military, he drove a truck for numerous companies until he went to work for Shen-Valley Meat Packers, and later for Perdue Foods, where he retired from. He was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run.
On Sept. 16, 1967, he married the former Elizabeth Catherine Miller, who preceded him in death Aug. 4, 1998.
Surviving are three children, Rose Harper and husband, Ed, of Timberville, Robert Baker Sr. and wife, Patty, of Mount Jackson and Deborah Parker and husband, Vernon, of Mathias, W.Va.; seven stepchildren, Gary W. Armentrout, Ronnie Lee Armentrout, Terry R. Armentrout, Diana Mook, Dorothy Dove, Betty Dinges and Brenda Saenz; one brother, Stanley Baker of Harrisonburg; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Elmer A. Baker Jr.; two stepchildren, Thomas L. Armentrout Jr. and Sandy Turner; and siblings, Audrey Lonas, Ruby Barb, Charles L. Baker Jr. and an infant sister.
Jerry Shiflet will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow in the Mountain Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Chimney Rock VFW Post No. 9660, P.O. Box 847, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
