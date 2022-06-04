Elmer David “Peewee” Price Jr., 81, of Quicksburg, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH. The funeral service will be held Monday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Ricky Funkhouser will officiate. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Market.
Mr. Price was born February 14, 1941, in Page County, son of the late Elmer D. Price Sr. and Thelma Marie Rhinehart Price. He was self-employed as a concrete finisher laying concrete for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his stillborn daughter; and two brothers, Everette and Orville Price.
He is survived by his wife, Annis LaVerne Buracker Price whom he would’ve been married to for 59 years on June 15. Also surviving is his daughter, Kim Price Ruby and fiancé Todd Borden of Maurertown; sisters, Anna Mae Knight of Luray, Brenda Moomaw (Gary) of Mt. Jackson, Sharon Foster (Terry) of Myrtle Beach, Linda Price of New Market; two grandchildren, Dale Ruby II (Ashley) of Mt. Jackson, Wade Ruby of Mt. Jackson; and three great-grandchildren, Dale Ruby III, Rhyker and Abigail Kagey.
Pallbearers will be Dale Ruby, Dale Ruby II, Wade Ruby, Ronald Price, Todd Borden, and Stanley Ruby.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Stanley Ruby II, Brandon Ruby, and Gary Moomaw.
Mr. Price enjoyed spending his time with his family as well as outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and listening to blue grass music.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, 8771 Smith Creek Rd., New Market, VA 22844 or the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Dessie Ruby for taking such good care of Elmer. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
