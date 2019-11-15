Elmer Jay Miller, 79, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Miller was born on July 10, 1940, in Stark County, Ohio, and was a son of the late John and Clara (Yoder) Miller. He owned and operated Miller Drywall for 25 years. Mr. Miller was a member of Weavers Mennonite Church. He operated a small farm and was an avid birdwatcher.
On July 10, 1960, he married the former Martha Ann Stutzman, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Miller is survived by his children, Greg Miller and wife, Cindy, of Goshen, Ind., Jay Miller and wife, Bobby Jo, of Harrisonburg, and Candace Willis and husband, Bruce, of Harrisonburg; siblings, Harold Miller and wife, Annetta, of Harrisonburg, Sam Miller and wife, Vi, of Harrisonburg, Cathy Troyer and husband, Al, of Plain City, Ohio, Jim Miller and wife, Joy, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Esther Kramer and husband, Ted, of Hickory, N.C., and grandchildren, Jacqueline Willis, Violet Willis, Jacob Miller, Clara Miller, and Reuben Miller.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Weavers Mennonite Church, with Pastor Phil Kanagy officiating. The burial will be held privately. There will be no formal visitation with the family at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all memorial contributions be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501-0500.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Miller Family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
