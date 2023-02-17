On the morning of Feb. 15, 2023, Elnora Souder Hawse, 97, of Mathias, W.Va., while surrounded by her loving caregivers and sister, was promoted to her Heavenly home and her loving Savior.
Elnora was born July 11, 1925, to the late Ervin B. Souder and Gustava Snider Souder.
She attended Mathias Elementary School, and just days before her graduation from Mathias High School in May 1943, her mother, Gussie Souder, passed away.
She was born in the home of her grandparents, Mose and Kate Snider. During World War II she worked at Union Station. Elnora was a longtime active member of Mathias Church of the Brethren, but in recent years worshiped at Mountain View Church of the Brethren.
On June 5, 1948, she was married to Kenneth E. Hawse in the Royal Methodist Church in Baltimore, Md. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Laverly Gruber, a college classmate of Kenneth. They enjoyed 68 years of married life prior to Ken’s passing on March 30, 2016.
In addition to her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Mary Souder; a brother, Marion and his wife, Glendora; a sister, Frances Hite; and a stepbrother, Herndon Wilkins.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth L. Hawse of Mathias; grand dog, Pumpkin; a brother, Roland Souder of Mathias; a sister, Sue Harner and husband, Steve, of Richmond; two special cousins she treated like sisters, Annabelle Vance and Janie Lester; stepbrother, Gene Wilkins and wife, Portia; brother-in-law, Jay Hite; and eight nieces and nephews.
Elnora was a prolific gardener, planting a huge garden and sharing her bounty with friends, family and others. Some called her the “pie lady” as she baked hundreds of pies every year and gave most away to friends, doctors, dentists, and many others. One year we kept track of her pie baking and it was over 250 pies. She was an animal lover, especially cats. Susie and Sally were her two favorites. She was a kind and giving soul who gave continually and asked for very little. I want to give special thanks to Connie Riddle and Karen Wratchford, her primary caregivers who took outstanding care of her.
Also special thanks to her sister, Sue Harner and her niece Connie Fulton, who were there in her last week of life, comforting her in her final days. She will be deeply missed by all, especially her cats.
Friends may stop by Grandle Funeral Home Saturday to sign the guestbook. The casket will be closed.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat’s Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Mathias-Baker Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 72, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.