Eloise Rebecca Smith Swecker, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born on Sept. 19, 1928, in Hinton, Va., the daughter of the late Hazel L. and Alfred Lee Smith. She was raised in the Clover Hill area.
On Nov. 30, 1946, she married Richard Gallhan. Seven months and two days later, on July 2, 1947, he drowned in the Potomac River. Richard was a World War II veteran. He was buried in Alexandria Cemetery and was the first World War II veteran to be buried there. Eloise was six months pregnant with her first child, Jayne Gallhan. She moved from Alexandria, back to the Valley. Within 10 months, she was single, married, widowed and a new mother.
On Dec. 10, 1949, she married Boyd K. Swecker, who passed away on Nov. 13, 2008. In addition to her parents and her late husbands, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed, Jimmy and Nelson Smith; a brother-in-law from her first marriage, Woody Gallhan who was a prisoner of war and is buried in Culpeper, and a son-in-law, Tom Griggs.
She is survived by three daughters and two sons, Jayne G. Griggs, Joni D. Swecker, Cheryl Yager and husband, John, Brad Swecker, and Larry Swecker and wife, Lisa; special daughter-in-law, Lorie Conner; grandchildren, Sarah French and husband, Steve, Heath Pence, Preston Swecker, and Clinton Conner; by choice, Austin Hansbrough; great-grandchildren, Jordan Pence, Ethan Pence, and Penelope French; sisters, Nancy Cassidy and Katherine Evans and husband, Layton; a brother-in-law, Lloyd Swecker, and a sister-in-law, Sylvia Smith.
The family will commemorate her life privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.