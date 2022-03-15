Elsie (Peppel) Eye, a resident of Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va., passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022, 4 days before her 93rd birthday. Born on March 15, 1929, in Benton Harbor, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Julius Peppel and Lydia (Gellert) Peppel.
Elsie was a prim, proper, and beautiful young lady and during her high school years she participated in modeling for a photography studio. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School in Benton Harbor, Mich. After graduation, she followed her love of medicine and became an X-ray technician at Mercy Memorial Hospital, Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Mich., where she met her former husband, Dr. H. Luke Eye. They moved to Franklin, where he began his practice and she became a homemaker. Elsie was a talented painter of water-colors, enjoyed playing golf, bingo, and bridge and volunteered with the rescue squad.
In the early '90s, she moved to Harrisonburg, Va., where she continued to pursue her many hobbies. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, Va.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Terschueren and Betsy (Elwood) Smith; daughter-in-law, Beverly (Andy) Eye; grandchildren, Aviana Terschueren, Christopher (Lori) Smith, Aaron (Jordan Stutzman) Eye, Seth (Laura) Eye, and Isaac Eye; great-grandchildren, Gary Smith, Bruce Andrew Eye, and Lillian Eye; sisters, Ruth Wilkes and Janie Peppel-Wojdula; close friend, Bob Maphis, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Andrew (Andy) Luke Eye; grandson, Noah Terschueren; sisters, Esther Lovell, Ida Green, and Linda Peppel-Ludwig and brothers, Frederick, Albert, Edward, Samuel, and Henry Peppel.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va., with The Rev. Terry Lynn Wyant-Vargo officiating.
Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Pendleton Manor, PO Box 700, Franklin, WV 26807 or Franklin Rescue Squad, PO Box 966, Franklin, WV 26807.
