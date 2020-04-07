Elsie Frances Thomas Hyde, 101, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bethesda, Md.
She was born in Dayton on Jan. 25, 1919, and was a daughter of the late Homer Franklin and Annie (Leap) Thomas.
Elsie was a teacher at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg, retiring in 1982. She worked for the FBI doing fingerprints during WWII. Elsie was a lifetime member of Dayton United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher. She graduated from Madison College, with her Bachelor's of Science in Education. Elsie loved gardening and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Hyde Dansie and husband, David, of Bethesda, Md., and her son, Thomas Hyde Jr. and companion, Mary L. Hyde, of Dayton. She is also survived by four granddaughters, Christina Hyde, Katherine Dansie (Jeremy Bowman), Allison Dansie Lazare (Pierre Lazare) and Jennifer Dansie (Ty Twigg); and great- grandchildren, Victoria Elsie Bowman, Emma Dorothy Lazare, and Charles David Lazare.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Payne, Evangeline Van Patten, Emory Thomas, Dorothy "Dot" Thomas, Norman Thomas, and H. Frank Thomas.
Burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton United Methodist Church, 215 Ashby St., Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
