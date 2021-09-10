The memorial service for Elsie Juanita Cline, 89, of Harrisonburg, will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The Reverend Joel Robinette will conduct the service. A private entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friend one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cline died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 4, 1932, near Broadway, and was the daughter of the late William Brian and Ruth E. Feddon Murray. She was a homemaker, and graduated from Broadway High School with the class of 1951. She was a member of the Harrisonburg Church of the Brethren.
On Dec. 15, 1951, she married Daniel A. Cline, who preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2020. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Diane L. Summers.
Surviving are two sons, Daniel A. Cline, II and wife, Deb, and Jeffery A. Cline; grandchildren, David Cline, and Aaron and Britney Cline; brother, William F. Murray and son-in-law, Francis Summers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, 1700 Reservoir Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
