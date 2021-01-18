Elsie “Louise” Hall, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at Accordius Health at the age of 61.
Mrs. Hall was born March 28, 1959, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late James Edward Dove Sr. and Patsy Atkinson Dove Whitbread. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James “Eddie” Dove Jr.
Louise attended Grace Covenant Church, had a strong faith in Christ, and was very family oriented. She was artistic and loved making jewelry, drawing and doing a variety of arts and crafts.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Hall and wife, Bridget, of Broadway and Joseph “Joey” Hoover and wife, Jodie, of Hinton; daughters, Dana Strickler and Crystal Taylor, both of Harrisonburg; sisters, Donna Fink and husband, J.D., of Fulks Run and Mary Kyger of North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Bert McTier officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.