Elsie Magaline Wilfong Shull, 90, of Mount Solon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her residence. Elsie was born in Beaver Creek on March 2, 1931, a daughter of the late Elizabeth (Simmons) and John Clifford Wilfong.
For 35 years she worked as a CNA at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Emmanuel Church of the Brethren and enjoyed helping at the church. She was active in the community and with the Sangerville Towers Ruritan Club. She also enjoyed going to auctions, yard sales, and gardening, but her favorite thing was spending time with her family and the family dinners.
On Oct. 2, 1965, she was united in marriage to Donnie Floyd Shull, who preceded her in death on May 30, 2020.
She was the last member of her immediate family.
She is survived by four daughters, Donna Strother (Franklin) of Mount Solon, Brenda Holland (Ed) of Green Springs, W.Va., Patricia Carper (Jay) of Linville and Gaitha Smith of Harrisonburg; three sons, William Todd (Chris), of Mount Solon, Robert Todd (Doris) of Bridgewater, and Randall Casidy (Robin) of Stuarts Draft. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Todd Jr., and great-granddaughter, Claire Shull.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with Pastor Timothy Ball officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
