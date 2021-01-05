Elsie Marie Martin
Elsie Marie Martin, 82, a resident at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born March 15, 1938, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Edgar Cecil Martin Sr. and Frances Lorene Scott Martin.
Ms. Martin attended Lucy F. Simms School. She loved to read and kept abreast of current events. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and arts and crafts. She attended various churches in the area but was a member of First Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and served on various committees.
Survivors include five brothers, Leslie E. Martin (Neavis), William S. Martin (Sally), Gary D. Martin Sr., Arnold L. Martin (Mary Ann), and Paul J. Martin; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Martin Waters and Gloria Lorene Martin; a brother, Edgar Cecil Martin Jr.; and sister-in-law, Betty Mae Martin.
Special thanks to the staff and nurses at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Newtown Cemetery with Wilma White officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. The casket will be closed.
Guests are welcome to visit Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, to view and sign the registry.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
