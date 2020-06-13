Elsie Rohrer Terry, 74, a resident of Rockingham, Va., died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Terry was born March 26, 1946, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Gilbert J. and Frances Wenger Rohrer. She was married to the late Wilbur (Two Gun) Terry on Aug. 12, 1964.
She is survived by siblings, Janet Shank and Frances Good (Dayton), Wilson Rohrer and wife, Betty Ann, (Hinton), Becky Hummel and husband, Duney, (Dayton), sister-in-law, Donna Rohrer (Hinton), Dee Rohrer (Sugar Grove, W.Va.), Lelia Phillips and husband, Samuel, and Annette Knicely and husband, Warren, (Mount Clinton), and Lorna Rohrer (Sarasota, Fla.), as well as 22 nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Rohrer; a sister, Emily Elizabeth Rohrer, and brothers-in-law, Gabriel Shank and John Good.
She enjoyed her job in food preparation at Traditions Restaurant for many years. Her hobbies included quilting, knitting, and crocheting — much of it done for charity. She delighted in the beauty of creation. She loved music and learned to play the cello at age 65, after she lost her singing voice.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Friends may call at the home of her brother, Wilson Rohrer, at 415 Circle R Lane, Hinton, Va. 22831, from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
