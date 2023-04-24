Elta Rae Griffith Jenkins, age 76, passed away at her home in Luray, Va., on Friday, April 21, 2023.
She was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Luray, Va., and was the daughter of Junior Cletus Griffith and Martha Bell Marston Griffith. Her grandparents were Edward Jackson Marston and Olga Bell Marston and Cletus Franklin Griffith and Mattie Virginia Miller Griffith.
On March 3, 1966, Elta married Russell Ashby Jenkins, who survives.
She is also survived by one son, Rodney Alan Jenkins and wife, Karen, of Luray; and one granddaughter, Allison Rae Jenkins of Luray. Elta was also considered “Nan” to Joshua Michael Hensh and Danielle Frances Shenk of Luray.
Elta was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; one daughter, Shelley Jo Jenkins; a sister, Shirley Faye Judd; and a brother, Cletus Edward “Pete” Griffith.
Elta worked at the A&P Store for 18 years and also helped for several years with secretarial work at the family-owned businesses of General Excavation, Inc. and Thornton River Orchard. She was a member of the Rileyville Gospel Church.
Elta was a loving and giving person to all who knew her and was a caregiver to many members of her immediate family, as well as helpful to others in the community. Her primary focus in life was to take care of her family, children, and especially her grandchild.
Funeral services by Pastor Donnie Lam will be held at Rileyville Gospel Church, 480 Rileyville Road, Rileyville, Va. 22650 on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. There will be visitation time with the family starting at 10 a.m. at the church and official services will begin at 11 a.m. and end with burial at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery.
Elta’s memory may be honored by making donations to the Luray Fire Department or Rileyville Gospel Church.
Flower arrangements may be sent to the Bradley Funeral Home prior to the service.
