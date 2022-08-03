Elva H. Ratliff
Elva Mae Hedrick Ratliff, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home.
Mrs. Ratliff was born March 4, 1927, in Upper Tract, W.Va., to the late Jacob Alfred and Mary (Mollie) Rexrode Hedrick.
She loved God and her family. She was a charter member of Victory Fellowship Church.
On Nov. 20, 1942, she married J. Arthur Ratliff, who preceded her in death on July 6, 2003.
Mrs. Ratliff is survived by her daughter, Wilmalea R. (Wilma) Davis and husband, Philip E. Davis (Phil), of Harrisonburg; siblings, Vernon Hedrick and Juanita Miller; grandsons, Michael A. Davis and wife, Donna, and Brian E. Davis; great-grandchildren, Philip B. Davis and wife, Dylan, Zachary B. Davis and wife, Becca, Taylor E. Wilder and husband, Joshua, and Tucker C. Davis; great-great-grandchildren, Charlotte (Charlee) Davis, Penelope J. Wilder, and Nikoila A. Wilder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Ratliff was preceded in death by her siblings, Martha Alt, Mary Alexander, Hadie Hartman, Jacob Condie Hedrick, Pete Hedrick, and Junior Hedrick.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lloyd Heatwole officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. At her request, the casket will remain closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or to the RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.