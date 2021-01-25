Elva Holsinger Messick, 93, of Broadway, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
She was born Aug. 13, 1927, in Broadway, Va., and was a daughter of Roy Jacob and Charlotte Virginia Knupp Holsinger.
Elva was a homemaker and member of Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway, where she had previously served as church secretary.
On April 3, 2021, she would have been married 75 years to Walter Carl Messick Jr. Also surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Mary Lou Wells of Falls Church, Va., and Judy Sager of Broadway, Va.; three sisters, Coleen Bryant of Marietta, Ga., Nadine Dudley and husband, Warren, of Winter Garden, Fla., and Sheran Shenk and husband, Thomas, of Chesapeake, Va.; five grandchildren, Michael Wells of Manassas, Jeffrey Messick of Broadway, Kevin Sager of Broadway, John Wells of Alexandria and Sara Ridley of Kuna, Idaho; eight great- grandchildren, Victoria Cortes of Rockingham, Amanda Messick of New Market, Miranda Wells of Manassas, Cole and Lila Wells of Alexandria and Zackary, Amber, and Allison Ridley, of Kuna, Idaho; and an expected great- great-grandson in April.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dee Wayne Messick, on Sept. 7, 2020.
Friends and family may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway to pay their respects and sign a guestbook on Monday (today) from 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway with the Rev. Nathan Hollenberg officiating.
Everyone is requested to wear a mask and social distance at the graveside service and funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
