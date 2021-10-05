Elva Sue Shaver, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Willow Estates Nursing Home. Mrs. Shaver was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Bridgewater and was a daughter of the late Olin Kenny and Amanda Florence Puffenbarger Eye.
She worked for Sancar Corporation. She was in a duck pin bowling league, collected Coca-Cola items and loved going to the beach. She was a member of St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church.
On April 16, 1945, she married William C. Shaver, who preceded her in death July 5, 1984.
Surviving are her children, Ronald L. Shaver and wife, Rebecca, of Harrisonburg, Judy L. Peters and husband, Mark, of Virginia Beach; brother, Owen K. Eye of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Christopher L. Shaver, Matthew C. Shaver, William Colton Shaver; and great-grandchildren, Marlo Croix Shaver, Ava Victoria Shaver, and Josie James Shaver.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shaver was preceded in death by her siblings, Velda Armentrout, Lester D. Eye and Harl O. Eye.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, PO Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
