Our loving father, Elvin Carl Walker of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Greenfield Senior Living surrounded by his family
Elvin was born Oct. 18, 1924, at St. Luke to the late Carl M. Walker and Lena Mae Coffman Walker. He was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Betty Sager Walker, whom he married on April 12, 1953; one half sister, Catherine Shipp; and three brothers, William D. Walker, Herbert W. Walker, and Ralph C. Walker.
He is survived by his children, George Lee Walker and his wife, Shannon, of Woodstock, Marcia Ann Walker and her wife, Amy, of Hillsborough, N.J.; grandsons, Jason C. Walker and his wife, Kim, of Woodstock and Nicholas A. Walker of Philadelphia, Pa.; and great-grandsons, Braylon, Colden, and Daxton Walker. He is also survived by his loving and devoted sister, Shirley W. Seal of Woodstock. Elvin leaves behind many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren, one of whom had a special place in his heart, “his little girl.”
Elvin was a life member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council and as a Sunday School teacher. He proudly served as the Shenandoah County Treasurer from 1964 until 1991. During this time he also served as President of the Treasurers Association of Virginia. He was a proud member of the Democratic Party. Elvin was voted as the outstanding young farmer of Shenandoah County by the Woodstock Jaycees. He served as treasurer of the Virginia State Young Farmers Association, was a member and past president of the Shenandoah County Farm Bureau, a member and leader of the Saint Luke Saumsville 4H club and was a 4H All Star. Elvin was chairman of the Weekday Religious Education Program in the Shenandoah County public schools. He was past president and member of the board of directors for the Woodstock Museum.
As a lifetime resident of the Shenandoah Valley, he enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and hiking. Dad loved being a steward of the land and was most happy being at his home on Long Row Farm. In his later years, Elvin found much joy in riding his Kubota around the farm.
The family would like to thank the staff of Greenfield Senior Living for the loving care shown to our dad.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Pastor Anna Havron will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. A meal will follow at the St. Luke parish hall in Woodstock. Family night will be on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 923 St. Luke Road, Woodstock VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Elvin was a loving husband, father, and paw paw. He will be missed by his family and friends, upon whom he made a great impact during his 97 years. Dad, we will always love and miss you, “you're the best!”
