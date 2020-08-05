Elwood Ralph Link Jr.
Elwood Ralph Link Jr., 80, went to be with our Lord peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Born Sept. 24, 1939, to Mary Alexander Link and Elwood Ralph Link, Elwood was the youngest of five children. He is survived by his wife, Helen Link; daughter, Lisa and her husband, Jim; son, Daniel; three grandchildren, Kelly, Mitch, and Scotty Embley, and sister, Joann Stack and husband, Pete, of West Chester, Pa.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Sue Huffman, Betty Lou Moffett, and Anna Jane Link.
E.R. worked for 42 years at DuPont in Waynesboro and was a resident of Bridgewater for over 60 years where he and Helen raised their family.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Pisgah UMC Cemetery in Mount Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. for immediate family only due to pandemic restrictions.
Condolences may be left Online at Lindsey Funeral Home www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
