Elwood Richard “Woody” Gregory, 65, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville after a seven-year battle with cancer.
Mr. Gregory was born July 16, 1955, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Erskine Richard and Carrie Kathleen Garrison Gregory.
Woody was a fence builder by trade. He collected antiques, regularly attended local auctions, enjoyed caring for his cats, Honey and Pos, and mowing lawns for his neighbors.
Surviving are his son, Michael Gregory and wife, Kristen, of Rockingham; daughter, Amy Stoddard and late husband, Jamie, of Crofton, Md.; former spouse, Barbara Gregory of Elkton; brothers, Eddie Gregory and wife, Carrie, of Mount Crawford and Leeroy Gregory of Harrisonburg; sisters, Brenda Robertson and husband, Fred, of North Carolina, and Barbara Jean Shipe and husband, Harry, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Megan Conley, Jay Stoddard, Makenzie Stoddard, Charlie Waddell, Eliza Gregory and Tyler Gregory; close friend and caregiver, Erica Ortiz, as well as nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Ronald Spencer officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.