Elwood William Thompson Jr., 82, of Harrisonburg, died Feb. 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 3, 1939, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Elwood W. and Alice Combs Thompson Sr.
He was a farmer.
On July 29, 1967, he married the former Betty Plaugher, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Harold Lee Thompson of Harrisonburg and two children, whom he helped raise, Floyd and Betty Putman of Harrisonburg.
Pastor Louie Shafer will conduct a funeral service Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Herwin Chapel Church Cemetery near Linville.
The family will receive friends Monday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
