Elza Lee Waybright, 91, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Life Care Center in New Market. He was born April 7, 1929, in Augusta County and was the son of the late Willie C. and Ollie Simmons Waybright.
On April 24, 1965, he married Norma Shifflett Waybright, who preceded him in death on July 3, 2009.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arnold Waybright and Robert Waybright, and sister, Dorothy Waybright Moore.
Elza graduated from North River High School, where he played baseball, basketball and ran track. He was a lifetime farmer and retired from Food Lion, where he enjoyed talking to customers. Over the years, Elza and his wife, Norma, fostered over 11 children. He enjoyed raising them and talking to them. He loved attending church, where he was very active and greeted people at the door.
He is survived by his foster daughters, Mary (Hammer) Beasley and Linda Hammer; seven nieces; one nephew; one special nephew, C.G. Moore and wife, Bonnie, and a foster grandson, Michael Beasley.
Friends are encouraged to pay their respects on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Adam Snow and the Rev. James B. Martin Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be enforced and attendees will be encouraged to wear a face covering.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.