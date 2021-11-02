Emil Kreider
Emil Kreider of Harrisonburg, Va., died Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Feb. 25, 1938, in Newton, Kan., as the first child of the late Leonard and Rachel (Weaver) Kreider.
He graduated from Bethel College (Kansas) with a degree in economics and business and from The Ohio State University with M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in economics. On June 10, 1963, he married Louise (Pankratz) Kreider, who survives.
Emil started his teaching career at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., but spent most of his career (36 years) teaching at Beloit College in Beloit, Wis. At Beloit College he was active in faculty governance, and during his career at various times was chair of the economics department, held the Allen-Bradley Chair in economics, and was Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs. He also served many years on Beloit College’s Faculty Status and Performance Committee, chaired two searches for chief academic officers, and served on a presidential search committee. He was a regular for 36 years at “Noon Ball” (basketball) at Beloit College and after retirement was a regular duplicate bridge player during most of his 14 years living at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) in Harrisonburg, Va.
He enjoyed working on practical economics and business projects during leaves and sabbaticals. These included two years in Latin America as a USAID contractor, one of those years in Bolivia and Ecuador with The Ohio State University Research Foundation and the other in Paraguay with Development Associates of Washington, D.C. He also worked at various times for a number of businesses such as Deere and Co. in Moline, Ill.; Dole in San Francisco, Calif.; American Family Insurance in Madison, Wis.; United Bank of Illinois and American National Bank in Rockford, Ill.; Stan Forestal in San Jose, Costa Rica; and with government and other organizations including the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment Compensation in Columbus, Ohio; the Wisconsin Department of Industry of Labor and Human Resources in Janesville, Wis.; and Rockford Memorial Hospital in Rockford, Ill. He also consulted with numerous attorneys on cases involving present value analysis, especially pension and proof of economic loss cases, and he often testified in court.
Emil was a loving husband, father, and grandfather--a constant support for his family. Nothing meant more to him, and he was loved deeply by his family in return. He was widely respected and admired by his colleagues, students, and most anyone he met. He retained his amazing unique(!) sense of humor, thoughtfulness, and selflessness to the end.
In addition to his wife, Emil is survived by his children, Brent Kreider (Colleen) of Ames, Iowa; Todd Kreider of Madison, Wis.; and Ryan Kreider (Yana Gorokhovskaia) of Sunnyside, N.Y.; grandchildren, Nicole, Gemma, Delaney, and Keira (Brent); and Ilya and Nino (Ryan). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Anna (Kreider) Juhnke and Sara (Kreider) Hartzler.
At his request, Emil’s body has been donated to Science Care. A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Emil’s memory be made to the VMRC Compassion Fund or to the college, university, or charitable fund of your choice.
