Emily Ann McBride, age 67, of Elkton, went home to be with our Lord in Heaven on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James Luther and Polly Ann McBride. Sister of the late Earl Wallace McBride. She is survived by her daughter, Dana and son-in-law, Robbie Roach; grandson, Ryan Painter and fiancée, Annie Vandanna; grandson, Noah Roach, and sister, Debora and her husband, Ben Shifflett. Close family friend and “second daughter”, Patricia “Patty” Ross.
She retired from the State of Virginia, where she made many lifelong friends in the community. People would always talk about how friendly Emily was and how they enjoyed talking to her, she had a way of making everyone smile. She had a special group of co-workers that she called “her girls” that meant the world to her. Emily loved to take girl trips with them and they stuck by her side laughing with Miss “Em” to the end and refused to let her get down in spirit during her final days here on earth.
Emily grew up a coal miner’s daughter with one sister, Debora, and their parents. She told stories over the years of growing up with a simple life with a house full of love and God. She told stories of the mischief that her and Debbie got into over the years and told of how she felt like a mom to Debbie because she was the older of the two and always looked out for her.
Emily’s family was her world, especially her two grandsons, Ryan and Noah. She loved spending time with them and was always talking about making memories with them. Her favorite thing to do was to take them to Pigeon Forge for Christmas, she looked forward to the trip and loved sitting in the cabin looking out over the Smoky Mountains. She called it her second home. She also loved to cook for her family and when she cooked it was enough to feed a small army! She wanted everyone together eating and laughing and loved to tell stories and just be together. She loved Annie and welcomed her into the family with open arms. She lovingly referred to Robbie as “her man” and her daughter was truly her best friend.
Mom, you were loved by many but most of all by me, your daughter, and because you gave your heart to the Lord, I will see you in Heaven when I get there!
A graveside service will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery in Luray, at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
