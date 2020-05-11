Emily Dawn Hill
Emily Dawn Harmon Hill, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away May 9, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Hill was born March 1, 1929, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late George Aldine and Lillian Fleming Harmon.
She was a Past Matron of the Shenandoah Valley Chapter 76 of the Eastern Star, a member of the Rion Bowman Post 632 Ladies Auxiliary, and had volunteered at Rockingham Memorial Hospital for 53 years. She made prayer shawls for the Hahn Cancer Center patients and made over 200 Afghans for family and friends. She was an active member of the Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church and had served as an elder.
Mrs. Hill worked in the John C. Myers school cafeteria until her retirement and later babysat her grandchildren and worked at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community where she resided for many years.
On Nov. 9, 1947, she married David Stanley Hill Sr., who preceded her in death Feb. 19, 2006.
Surviving are five children, Gloria Jean Hinkle and husband, Delmas, of Fulks Run, David Stanley Hill Jr. and wife, Carol, of Texas, Delores Dawn Hunter and husband, Calvin, of Richmond, Daniel Ashby Hill II and wife, Pam, of Linville, and Bettie Lee Schuler and husband, Ken, of Linville; one sister, Betty Portuguese and husband, Joe, of Florida; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Keller and Helen Estes and one granddaughter, Charity.
At her request, the body will be cremated and the graveside service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church, 4222 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA or to the Compassion Fund at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, 1501 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing to share a memory with the family may leave an online condolence at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.