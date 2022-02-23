Emily H. Armentrout, 84, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Burkholder House, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where she had been a resident since 2016 following a stroke.
She was born April 4, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Gregory and Frances Curry Stea. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne Robertson and Lois Chafin, and son-in-law, Dennis J. Whetzel.
On Oct. 24, 1970, she married the love of her life, Lawrence E. Armentrout, who preceded her in death on June 18, 2005.
Surviving are a daughter, Brenda W. Fawley and husband, Ken, of Broadway; son, Chauncey E. Hensley and wife, Linda, of Broadway; a stepson, Boyd W. Armentrout and wife, Carolyn, of Mount Crawford; grandchildren, Katie Wilkins and husband, Samuel, Krista Whetzel and fiancé, Brent Slater, Ashley Sprouse and husband, Dennis, and Chelsey Campbell and husband, Dalton; and great- grandchildren, Matthew, Levi and Karmyn.
Emily was a finance administrator for Good Printers in Bridgewater for 40 years. Her family knew her as a leader, a servant, a go-getter, and always willing to spend her time helping others. Emily was president of the Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632 Women’s Auxiliary for 20 years. In retirement she volunteered weekly at Sentara RMH and was a member of the Tenth Legion/Mountain Valley Ruritan Club, where she helped raise funds to benefit the community. Emily was an active member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and loved her church family.
Emily’s family is most grateful for the excellent care Emily received from the wonderful staff of Burkholder House at VMRC.
Friends and family may sign the register book at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 through Friday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will not be any visitation.
A celebration of life service will be held at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Lacey Spring on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Hija Yu officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tenth Legion/Mountain Valley Ruritan Club, 1037 Mauzy Athlone Road, Broadway VA 22815 or Rion Bowman VFW Post 632, 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
