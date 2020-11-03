Emily H. Hill
(March 1, 1929-May 9, 2020)
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service for Emily H. Hill on Nov. 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Cooks Creek Presbyterian Church with Pastor Sonny Henkel officiating. Burial service will be private.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged.
