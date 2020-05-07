Emily Louise Wooddell, 30, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, peacefully at her home holding her mother’s hand.
Emily was born Aug. 17, 1989, in Woodbridge, Va., and was the daughter of Toby Terry and Leslie Wooddell Downey and husband, J.T. Downey, who survive.
Emily is joined in Heaven with her maternal grandfather, Edwin S. Wooddell; paternal grandmother, Velma Terry; stepgrandparents, Jim and Hazel Downey, and her loving godmother, Nicole Shackelford.
Emily enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking, fishing and walking to waterfalls. She loved spending time with her family and friends, but most of all, being a mother.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, she is survived by the love of her life, her daughter, Grace Dean, of Elkton; loving brothers, Toby Wooddell and Bradley Hart, both of Shenandoah; sister, Sabrina Terry of Manassas; maternal grandmother, Linda Thomas and husband, Charlie; paternal grandfather, Robert Terry, as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at her mother's home at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
