Emily Margaret Wanger Kirk, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Briery Branch on Aug. 28, 1939, and was a daughter of the late Willie Andrew and Vernie May (Losh) Wanger.
Emily retired from Wetsel Seed Company. She was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet Kirk Minnick and husband, Donald, and Audrey Kirk, all of Bridgewater; her grandson, Donnie Minnick; two sisters, Genevieve Huffman, of Dayton, and Pearl Minnick, of Rockville, Md.; three brothers, Donnie Wanger, of Hinton, and Fred Wanger and James Wanger, both of Dayton. She is also survived by her adopted by heart daughter, Megan Kirk, and granddaughters, Briar Cash and Meadow Cash, and lots of nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Allen Kirk, brothers, Simon, Wade, Ben, Joe, and Roland, and sisters, Mildred and Josephine.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, Activities Building, 6628 Briery Branch Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or Clover Hill Fire & Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or Mount Solon Fire & Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
