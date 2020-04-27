Emma Ann Brown
Emma Ann Brown, 69, a resident of Shenandoah, died April 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH.
A daughter of the late Raymond and Flossie Virginia Good Blosser, she was born March 11, 1951, in Stanley, Va. She lived most of her life in Shenandoah and was a member of Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she enjoyed singing.
Ann loved to sew, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She was the biggest fan in the stands watching her grandchildren play sports.
On Feb. 5, 1965, she married Roy Jackson Brown, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Phillip Warren Brown and wife, Lisa, of Stanley, Larry William Brown and wife, Francis, of Shenandoah, Timothy Jackson Brown and wife, Sherry, of Shenandoah, and Travis Jackson Brown and wife, Heather, of Rockingham County; seven grandchildren, Corey Franklin Brown, Alicia Ann Bowman, Casey Joanna Heiston, Timothy John Brown, Ian James Smith, Brennan Travis Brown, and Samantha Carper; great-grandchildren, Victoria Paige and Madelyn Mae Brown, Layah Faith, Israel Isaiah, Kiera Renee, Logan Matthew Heiston, Luna Rose Brown and Derek Carper; two sisters, Wanda Faye Clatterbuck and Helen May Hilliard, both of Stanley; and two brothers, Raymond Haskell Blosser Jr. and Gary Randolph Blosser, both of Stanley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Brenda Joyce Lilliard and Alda Marlene Painter, and a brother, Arthur Ray Blosser.
A graveside service will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah with Pastor Jimmy Kite and Pastor Larry Sullivan officiating.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. There will be no public viewing.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or Shenandoah Pentecostal Holiness Church, 300 Shenandoah Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849 in her memory.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
