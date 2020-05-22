Emma Beatrice Wittig
Emma Beatrice Wittig, 93, of Bergton, Va., passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born April 18, 1927 in Rockingham County, to the late Russell and Edith Daniel Whetzel.
She worked at Brockway for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton, and a volunteer worker at Life Care Center.
On July 9, 1949, she married Edward Reid Wittig, who preceded her in death October 28, 1990.
Surviving is one son, Eddie Wittig and wife, Cheryl, of Bergton; one brother, Stuart Whetzel of Bergton; one sister, Ida Welling of Ripley, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Shari Cleaver, Michael Wittig, Amy Fansler, and Lorie Curry; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
One brother, Franklin Whetzel, and three sisters, Eileen Weekley, Eunice Brown, and Helen Moyers preceded her in death.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bergton.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bergton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 19, Bergton, VA 22811; or Martin Luther Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Eddie Wittig, 18326 Crab Run Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
