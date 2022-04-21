Emma Grace Holsinger of Rockingham, age 9, passed away on April 19, 2022, at home with her parents, Aaron Holsinger and Bethany Ritchie McDorman by her side. She was born Oct. 2, 2012, and was a third-grade student at Lacey Springs Elementary School.
In additions to her parents, Emma is survived by her stepdad, Scott McDorman; grandparents, Robert and Ramona Ritchie from Keezletown; Mel and Wayne Hannah of Mount Sidney; Terry and Jaunda Holsinger of Dayton; Wayne and Laurie McDorman of Hinton; special friend, Ashleigh Showalter; and numerous other family members.
Emma was a happy, joyful child who loved life. She enjoyed going to school, loved animals, riding tractors and ATVs with her family, going to the Safari Park, music and dancing.
She was a fighter until the end. Though her time on earth was limited, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around her. Her family and loved ones cherish her memory as the brief gift it was. Emma will live on in many hearts.
The family welcomes all to attend a memorial service honoring Emma Grace at Kyger Funeral Home on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. Pastor Wes Armentrout and the Rev. Robert Jordan will conduct the service. Burial will be private at Trinity Lutheran Church in Keezletown.
Family requests those wishing to make donations in honor of Emma to make checks payable to Lacey Springs Elementary School noting for playground equipment in memory of Emma. Donations can also be made to Cure Sanfilippo Foundation (curesanfilippofoundation.org).
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
