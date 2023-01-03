Emma Jane Burkholder, age 82, born in and longtime resident of Rockingham County, Va., passed away peacefully at Sentara RMH Medical Center on Dec. 21 after a brief illness.
Born the second child to the late Irvin N. and Brownie Bowman Burkholder, she is survived by her seven siblings and spouses: Irvin David (Fotch) and Lois Caplinger Burkholder, Clarence N. and Sharon Holland Burkholder, Boyd B. and Sharon Lam Burkholder, Earl F. and Donna Albrect Burkholder, Lois M. and Robert G. Wenger, Dwight L. and Linda Kiser Burkholder, and Ruel J. and Diane Blosser Burkholder. She is also survived by friend, Jim Mullenex.
Jane lived and embodied her Christian beliefs and values in both her relationships and occupational endeavors. She valued people and enjoyed art, literature and music.
After graduation in 1970 from Eastern Mennonite College with a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education, Jane taught elementary classes at Mt. Pleasant Christian School in Chesapeake, Va. for five years. Returning to the Shenandoah Valley, she was employed in various pursuits, including working as a counselor at Rivendale Home, childcare, and other custodial services. The past 10 years she was a valued resident at VMRC and involved in numerous committees and activities.
A longtime member of Weavers Mennonite Church, there will be a memorial service held in her memory at the Shady Oak Fellowship Hall (beside Weavers Church) on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3:00 p.m.
As a last act of giving, Jane donated her body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program for medical research.
