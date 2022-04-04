Emma Jean Deavers Shifflett
Emma Jean Deavers Shifflett, 84, of Shenandoah, passed away April 1, 2022, at Choice Health Care in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Shifflett was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Shenandoah and was a daughter of the late Joseph Ray and Alice Moody Taylor Deavers.
She was a graduate of Shenandoah High School and loved to watch birds. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed canning and gardening. She was a homemaker and had worked at the Alma Poultry Plant.
Her husband, Howard C. Shifflett, preceded her in death. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, David, Paul, Willie and Kenny Deavers, and sisters, Dorothy Spencer and Annie Turner.
She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Wood of Shenandoah; a grandson, Jared Wood of Shenandoah; and a sister, Mary “Tootie” Deavers Smith of Shenandoah.
Pastor Dickie Campbell will conduct a private service at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Page County.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.