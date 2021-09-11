Emma Jean Flory, 97, of Bridgewater, Virginia, (formerly of Troy, Ohio), died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
She was born March 19, 1924, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Harry S. and Bessie (Iddings) Houser. She and her seven siblings grew up on a farm near Troy, where the family raised black Angus cattle. Emma Jean graduated salutatorian from Lostcreek High School in 1942.
During World War II, she worked at the Hobart Manufacturing Company in the Purchasing Department. In 1946, she married a veteran, Emmert Flory, Jr., and they lived at Manchester College, where he went to school for the next three years. After his graduation, they moved back to Troy, where they built a home and raised two girls.
Emmert and Emma Jean were among the families and young couples who, in 1950, helped construct the Troy Church of the Brethren’s current building. Emma Jean was a longtime, active member there, helping out wherever she was needed.
To help put their two girls through college, Emma Jean started working as a clerk/purchaser at Family Drugs in Troy. She continued to work there for 17 years, retiring in 1986.
She enjoyed doing yard work, shopping, attending musical events, playing progressive euchre, cooking and baking. She was known for her ham loaf, spinach salad, and delicious pies. Most of all, she enjoyed being with family, especially her siblings.
In 2014, Emma Jean moved to Bridgewater, Virginia, to be close to her daughter and family. She lived at the Bridgewater Retirement Community, where she made many friends among the residents and staff. She took good care of her independent living apartment and continued to do much of her own housework and cooking up until a few months before her death.
She is survived by her daughters, Joanne (Flory) Riesz and husband, Charles, Jr. of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Becky (Flory) Glick and her husband, J.D., of Bridgewater, Virginia, and great-grandchildren, Zachary Brian Hedrick and Benjamin Scott Hedrick of Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Emma Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Emmert Flory, Jr., in 1995, after almost 49 years of marriage; two brothers, Melvin Houser and William Houser, and five sisters, Dorothy Harshbarger, Lois Clark, Virginia Schaeffer, Kathryn Rogers and Barbara McKinney. She was also preceded in death by her two grandchildren, Karen Glick Hedrick and Brian Daryl Glick.
At Emma Jean’s request, there will be no memorial service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio, at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 or to Forever Family Endowment Fund, Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
