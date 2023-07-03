Emma Maloney Rice
Emma Maloney Rice, 96, passed away June 29, 2023, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville, her residence for the past 4 1/2 years. Emma was born June 3, 1927, in New Market, Va., the daughter of the late Gladys and Peach Maloney.
She was a 1944 graduate of New Market High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Rice; a son, James Ray Rice; and siblings, Wanda Maloney and John “Peachie” Maloney.
She is survived by son, Danny Rice (Brenda) of New Market; daughter, Becky Rhodes (Joe) of Woodbridge; grandchildren, Chris Rice (Adriana), Jeffrey Scott Rhodes (Jessica), and Keri Rice; great-grandchildren, Amaya Rice, Etta Rhodes, and Garrett Rhodes; and nieces, Lynne Redmond and Deborah Knott.
As the wife of a career Army Sergeant, Emma traveled and lived in Baltimore, Woodstock, Staunton, Yuba City, Calif., Fort Belvoir, Va., Ludwigsburg, Germany, and New Market, finally retiring in Woodbridge.
She enjoyed her family, arts and crafts, jigsaw puzzles, emailing, electronic gaming, and most recently playing bingo at Timberview. Emma was a fiercely strong and stubborn woman, traits that her daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughters will carry on in her memory. Her son, grandsons, and great-grandson will miss her loving and joking threats to beat them with her cane.
The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice and the entire staff at Timberview Crossing for the love, care, and comfort given to her during her residence there, especially during the past several weeks.
The family will receive visitors at Grandle Funeral Home, 148 E. Lee St., Broadway, VA 22815 on Friday, July 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a closed casket visitation.
A private graveside funeral will be held.
No flowers please. Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
