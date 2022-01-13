Emma Orell Shifflett, 87, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at her home with her daughter by her side. She was born Feb. 23, 1934, in Rockingham County to the late Walter Whitley and Virgie Mary Shifflett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lee Hensley and Lydia A. Myers and brother, Edgar E. Shifflett.
Emma worked as an inspector for the Genie Company in Shenandoah for many years. She was a member of St. Stephens the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Rocky Bar. She was blessed to be a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed reading novels and elephant figurines. She was also a Tupperware consultant.
She is survived by daughter, Melinda Houle and her dog, “Onyx”; brother, James Shifflett and wife, Frances, of Elkton and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with the Rev. Laura Lockey officiating.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
