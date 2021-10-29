Emma “Yvonne” Graber Stutzman, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Yvonne was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Hindsboro, Ill., and was a daughter of the late Henry S. and Martha Farmwald Graber. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bob Graber. On July 25, 1965, she married Marvin Stutzman, who survives.
Yvonne earned a one-year Secretarial Certificate at Goshen College and worked as a secretary at many places throughout her career. In her forties, she went back to school and earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Christian Ministries from Eastern Mennonite University & Seminary. She and her husband, Marvin, spent several years living in Nairobi, Kenya on a church mission assignment. After returning from Africa, she worked as Administrative Assistant to the dean of the Law School at Regent University, where she also completed coursework towards a Doctoral degree in Organizational Leadership.
In 1999, Yvonne and Marvin moved to Harrisonburg, where she worked as a Resident Manager at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community until her retirement. She was a founding member of the Valley Village organization, where she enjoyed serving on the board. Yvonne was a lifelong member of the Mennonite Church, the past 22 years being at Lindale Mennonite. She enjoyed leading or participating in countless church activities throughout her life, was an avid reader, and enjoyed being a grandmother. She was well-versed in scripture and looked forward to going home to be with God.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Stutzman; children, Marcia Stutzman of Harrisonburg and Henry Stutzman and wife, Kristy of Chesapeake; grandchild, Emma Anne Stutzman of Chesapeake; sisters, Carol Slabaugh and husband, Olin, and Linda Miller and husband, Merlin, of Chesapeake; sister, Pat Anderson and husband, Clyde; brother, Terry Graber and sister-in-law, Gerry Graber, all of Plain City, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Lindale Mennonite Church. The funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Pastors Robert Yutzy and Deborah Horst officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lindale Mennonite Church Charity Fund at lindale.org. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
