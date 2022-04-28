Emmett Daniel Borror, 74, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in his home.
He was born in Upper Tract, W.Va., on June 2, 1947, to the late Charles and Goldie Margaret (Alt) Borror.
He is survived by his wife, Geraline (Atkins) Borror of Bridgewater and ex-wife, Linda Newcomb of Bremo Bluff, Va.
Emmett is also survived by his children, Betty Seal and husband, John Parrish, Charles Borror of Bremo Bluff, Goldie Borror of Cumberland, Va., and Amy Minnick and husband, John; sisters, June Palmer and husband, Gary, of Indiana, Jane Bennett and husband, Terry, of West Virginia, and Jeanie Lam and husband, Bruce, of Shenandoah; four grandchildren, Hunter Pillois, Branch, Cody, and Oliva; and two great-grandkids, Layla and Mason.
He is preceded in death by six brothers, Randall, Bruce, Guy, Patrick, Roger and Billy Borror and three sisters, Mary Metz, Virginia Lantz and Ruby Sites.
He worked for Dee Huffman as a painter and enjoyed going camping, fishing, and being outdoors.
The family will hold a gathering at a later date. Special thanks to Aunt Jeanie Lam for caring for him. He will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
