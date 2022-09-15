Born in Schwellbrunn Switzerland, Emmy was gifted in mathematics, the culinary arts, business management, needlepoint, wondrous flower gardens. She believed deeply in God and was the strongest soul I ever knew. Upon leaving Brooklyn as a pastry chef, she arrived in Harrisonburg in 1978 and the rest is...Your 94-year run was inspiring to us all may you forever be with those whom you loved and loved you.
Emmy was preceded in death by her mother, Elise Frischknecht; her father, Josef Keller; her sisters, Rosa, Trina, and Liselle; her brothers, Josef, Abby and Hans; her husband, Dr. E.F. Bernhardi Jr. and a stepdaughter, Ruth Kaplan.
She is survived by sons, Ern, Ed; son-in-law, Stan Kaplan; grandchildren, Teddy, Liz, Christian, Jordan, Matt and Scott.
The wake will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 9 a.m. with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating. Burial will be in Dayton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or by visiting www.alz.org.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
