Eric Clark Turner
Eric Clark Turner, 53, of Grottoes, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at his home. Eric was born Feb. 27, 1967, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of Robert Turner of Gore and Jane Bland Simon of Brandywine, W.Va.
He enjoyed tinkering on cars and was a painting contractor.
Besides his parents, Eric is survived by his wife, Kimberly Dawn Shifflett Turner; sons, Robert Grogg, Hunter Turner, Christopher Turner, John Litten Jr.; a daughter, Brittany Litten and Sundae Warner; brothers, Edward Simon, Bobby Turner; sisters, Stephanie Hartman, Michelle Simon, Terry Knicely; and grandchildren, Adalysia, Hoyt, Kameron, Noah, Jordan, Kayden, Alexis, Aiden, Breyana, Skylar, Colt and Alison.
The family will have a family and friends gathering 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
