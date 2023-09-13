Eric Frank Lackner, 58, fell asleep in death on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
Eric was born Nov. 18, 1964, in Allentown, Pa. to Richard and Rosalee Lackner.
He was the owner of Clear Choice Services Inc. in Harrisonburg, Va. He was a long-time member of the North Harrisonburg Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Lisa Kaye Lackner Belyeu.
Eric is survived by his loving wife, Robin Lackner; mother, Rosalee Lackner; brother, Steve Lackner; four children, Sarah Easter, Emily Lackner (Sara Weakley), Daniel Lackner (Ines), Juliette Lackner; two granddaughters, Addison and Jemma, who lit up his world; brother-in-law, Mark Belyeu; niece, Kodiak Belyeu; the daughters he gained through his wife Robin, Heather Boos and Kaitlin Russo (Seth); mother-in-law, Sharon Hallifax; and sisters-in-law, Jody Conrad (Jeff) and Kelli Pines.
On Aug. 12, 2023, Eric married his beautiful wife, Robin. Although they were only married for a short time they loved through thick and thin, wanting to make every moment they had together count.
Eric was known for his love of cooking, gardening, watching college football and was adamant about his immense dislike of onions. Most of all Eric loved sharing Bible truths with others. His faith in the Bible prophecies and the teachings of a hope for the future gave him comfort and calmness as he faced his health issues bravely. Eric was loved and known by most for his firm handshakes and big bear hugs. He would want for all of you to know that “just around the corner” you will be getting a big hug from him.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 427 Cattle Scales Road, Waynesboro, Va.
Family and friends may share their condolences online in the guestbook at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
