Eric Keith Baugher, 45, of Elkton, passed away March 29, 2021, in Richmond. Mr. Baugher was born Dec. 24, 1975, in Waynesboro, Va., and was a son of Stacy Slye Baugher of Harrisonburg and the late Gary Wayne Baugher.
Mr. Baugher worked construction and paving for many years. He enjoyed hunting with his Deer dogs, fishing and mushroom hunting. He loved fighting his chickens and was “The life of the Party.”
Besides his mom, Eric is survived by his wife, Deanna Ross Baugher; son, Austin Baugher of Grottoes; daughters, Erica Baugher, Destiny Baugher and companion, Derrick Harris, who was like a son to him, all of Grottoes; brothers, Nathan Baugher and Josh Baugher of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Delaney and Danika Harris; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Junior and Debbie Ross of Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Lee Lawson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.